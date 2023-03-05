MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,347 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $662.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

