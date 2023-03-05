MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Washington University purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $10,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $10,131,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.37 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Vacasa Profile

VCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

