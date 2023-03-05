MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,923,000. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,567,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOC opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $712.21 million, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOC. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

