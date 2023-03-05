Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,861,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,321,002 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,392,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.62. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

