Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

MSFT opened at $255.29 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

