Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.