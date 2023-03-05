Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

