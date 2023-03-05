MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Up 0.2 %

CROX stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

