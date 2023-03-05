MML Investors Services LLC Buys 330 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $148.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $154.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.67.

