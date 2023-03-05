MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,073 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 328.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 135,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 91,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,268.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 197.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the last quarter.

RYU opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

