MML Investors Services LLC Buys 6,515 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWK opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $99.16.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

