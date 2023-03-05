MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 454,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,914,000 after purchasing an additional 547,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

