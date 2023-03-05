MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

