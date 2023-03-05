MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.46 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

