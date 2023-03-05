MML Investors Services LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.64) to GBX 9,890 ($119.34) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($137.56) to £128 ($154.46) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $144.96 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

