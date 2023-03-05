MML Investors Services LLC Has $828,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.9 %

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $138.74 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average is $146.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.