MML Investors Services LLC Has $835,000 Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,728.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 247,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 241,340 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 670,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

