MML Investors Services LLC Has $857,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 775,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 37.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 35,347 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 198.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

