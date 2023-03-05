MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE POR opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

