MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Syneos Health by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Syneos Health by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

