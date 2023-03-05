MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43.

