MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTL opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.