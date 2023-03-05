MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SMMD stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.