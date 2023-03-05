MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $813,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,299,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

