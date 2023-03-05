MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after acquiring an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

