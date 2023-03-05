MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,484 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

