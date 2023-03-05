MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 20,797 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 242.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of KSS opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

