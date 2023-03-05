MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

