MML Investors Services LLC Sells 16,167 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

