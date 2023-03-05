MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in EQT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EQT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,346,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,093,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

