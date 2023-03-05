MML Investors Services LLC Sells 415 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,029 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.