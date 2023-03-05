MML Investors Services LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.