MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,408,000 after purchasing an additional 233,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

Several research firms have commented on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $678.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

