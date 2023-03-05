Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 137,566 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.