Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $521,099.52 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $521,099.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12.

On Monday, January 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72.

On Friday, December 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $20,134.80.

Natera Stock Up 2.9 %

NTRA stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,083,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Natera by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.