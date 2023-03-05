National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 67.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,070 ($12.91) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

