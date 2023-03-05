National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

National Vision Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $22.31 on Friday. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National Vision by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Vision by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

