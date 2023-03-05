NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NCR opened at $25.78 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.