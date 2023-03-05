NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $20.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

