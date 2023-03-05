Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

NBIX stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

