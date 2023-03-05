NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NEU opened at $353.12 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $370.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

