News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky Sells 23,750 Shares

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSGet Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 7,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,496 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 98,078.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,793 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

