News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky Sells 23,750 Shares

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.37.
News Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
