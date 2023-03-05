News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky Sells 23,750 Shares

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About News

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 7,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,496 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 98,078.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,793 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

