News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel Sells $409,212.50 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
News stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
