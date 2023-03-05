News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel Sells $409,212.50 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

News Stock Performance

News stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

