NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 858,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,671 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 54,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in NMI by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in NMI by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

