Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

