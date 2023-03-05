Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Joseph Y. Chang Sells 25,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares in the company, valued at $865,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $41.88 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.
Featured Stories
