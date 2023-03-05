Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Joseph Y. Chang Sells 25,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares in the company, valued at $865,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $41.88 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.