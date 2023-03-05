Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 8.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $9,188,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

