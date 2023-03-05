NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in NuVasive by 106.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Up 2.6 %

NuVasive stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

