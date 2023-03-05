Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,549 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 565,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $18,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Unity Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,723,000 after purchasing an additional 903,748 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE U opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,422 shares of company stock worth $1,346,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.