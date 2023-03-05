Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,168 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 359,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 487,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

